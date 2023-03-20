Stephen Thompson welcomes fight with ex-Champion Kamaru Usman following UFC 286: ‘100 percent’

With former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman now looking to rebound from two successive title fight losses to Leon Edwards – the Auchi native may have been offered a route back to welterweight title contention against veteran division stape, Stephen Thompson.

Usman, the current #1 ranked welterweight contender and former pound-for-pound chart-topper, headlined UFC 286 in London, England on Saturday night in his championship trilogy rubber match against the above-mentioned, Edwards.

Attempting to reclaim his championship following a spectacular August knockout loss to the Birmingham native last year, Usman was defeated on enemy territory in a close, majority decision loss to the Team Renegade BJJ & MMA staple.

Crediting Edwards’ for both his game plan and performance at The O2 Arena, Usman, a trainee under the tutelage of Trevor Wittman at ONX Labs – insisted he would be making a title siege in the future.

“A special thank you to my management, family, friends, and fans,” Kamaru Usman tweeted. “I appreciate each and everyone of you. Wasn’t my night but as always, we go back to work. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma great work.”

A special thank you to my management, family, friends, and fans. I appreciate each and everyone of you. Wasn’t my night but as always we go back to work. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma great work 🤜🏿🤛🏿👏🏿 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 19, 2023

And whilst the upper-echelon of the welterweight ranks are booked for fights against one another, former two-time title challenger, Thompson has offered to fight the Nigerian next in what could likely come as a divsiion title-eliminator.

Stephen Thompson offers Kamaru Usman route back to the title

“100%,” Stephen Thompson tweeted in response to a Twitter user who questioned if he would be willing to fight former champion, Usman in his next Octagon walk.

Most recently headlining UFC Fight Night Orlando in December of last year, Simpsonville striker, Thompson scored an eventual fourth round corner stoppage TKO victory against Kevin Holland. And has floated a potential Octagon return for himself as soon as International Fight Week in July at UFC 290.