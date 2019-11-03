Stephen Thompson Defeats Vicente Luque In Technical Battle – UFC 244 Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC 244 main card is a highly-anticipated welterweight contest between Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque.

Round 1: Luque starts off exclusively with leg kicks. Luque catches Thompson with some punches but doesn’t hurt him. Thompson continues to maintain distance but is starting to become more active with his punches. Luque tags Thompson but the latter seems to be fine. Luque is landing the cleaner strikes overall and may have edged the first round.

Round 2: More of the same in the second round. Thompson is landing more strikes this time. Luque returns with a right hand. Thompson drops Luque with a side kick. Thompson starts to unload on Luque who seems stunned and is cut open. Luque is fighting back and landing counters, however. This is clearly Thompson’s round as he continues to land and pressure Luque. Luque blocks a spinning wheel kick. The two end the round with a smile and high-five each other.

Round 3: Luque looks to be more aggressive now. Thompson drops Luque with another side kick and then drops him once again with a punch. He lets Luque up and starts to jab him up. He stuns Luque again who is starting to shell up.

Official result: Stephen Thompson defeats Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27).