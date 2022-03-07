Former teammates turned enemies went to battle this past weekend when Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covingtons squared off at UFC 272.

The grudge match didn’t go as most fans hope it would. Covington was able to do what he does well and that’s put the pace and pressure on Masvidal essentially wearing him out over 25 minutes. Masvidal had no answer for the wrestling onslaught that he had to deal with and it looked like he had cardio dump in the early going of the fight.

He talked about how he worked tirelessly on his wrestling coming into this matchup, training with the likes of Bo Nickal. At the end of the fight, however, Masvidal said that he felt “flat”. Stephen A. Smith had some thoughts on Masvidal after those remarks.

“I saw Masvidal gutsy and survive the five rounds, but while he was waving Covington on to come on, ‘Let’s get some more.’ He was literally using two security personnel to lean on because that’s how exhausted he was,” Smith said on The First Take.

“Masvidal admitted that his wrestling was flat. How was it flat coming into this fight knowing this guy as well as you know him and knowing what he was going to try to do to you, and how much you supposedly hate him? How you were not ready for a wrestling match, I don’t understand. It’s inexplicable.”



Even though the fight is done and over with, it doesn’t look like this rivalry will die anytime soon. Both fighters hate each other if not more after their fight. With Masvidal bitter after a loss, it will be interesting to see where he goes from here. He has been talking about getting back into training, who do you think should be next for Masvidal?

What do you make of Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Jorge Masvidal?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.