Watch: MMA Fighter Scores Insane Standing Inverted Triangle Choke at Oktagon 80

MMA fighter Henrique Madureira may have just delivered the submission of the year.

Stepping inside the cage at Oktagon 80 in Munich on Saturday, Madueira looked to make it back-to-back wins after securing a first-round finish against Eriglent Prizreni in September.

Needless to say, Madueira did much more than that, landing an incredible standing triangle submission victory over the previously unbeaten Eriglent Prizreni in just over a minute. The moment came when Prizreni shot in for a double-leg takedown early. Shooting in a little too far, Prizreni opted to stand up with Madueira’s legs wrapped up around his head.

Clinging to his opponent while upside down, Madueira somehow managed to wrap up an inverted triangle, forcing Prizreni back down to the canvas before forcing him to tap out just 70 seconds into the contest.

Check out the incredible submission below:

After losing four straight, Madueira has now won four of his last five, and currently sits on a three-fight win streak with his previous two bouts ending in the opening round. Overall, ‘Mad Max’ is 9-7 in his mixed martial arts career and boasts an 89% finish rate.