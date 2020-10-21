South Korea’s Seo Hee Ham has vacated her RIZIN FF super atomweight title and reportedly signed a contract with ONE Championship, according to RIZIN FF President Nobuyuki Sakakibara.

Sakakibara spoke about the situation in a recent interview with Japan’s Efight. After Ham’s contract with South Korean promotion ROAD FC finished, she elected to sign with ONE. Ham’s deal with ROAD FC allowed her to compete for RIZIN as well.

ONE has not made any public statements about Ham’s potential signing, but Sakakibara must be considered a reliable source. The former UFC strawweight would be a significant addition to ONE’s atomweight ranks.

Ham is undefeated since parting ways with the UFC. The 33-year-old found it challenging matching up against bigger opponents at the UFC, but at ONE, she will be fighting in her natural weight class.

The Singapore-based promotion will stage an Atomweight Grand Prix in 2021. The division’s current champion Angela Lee recently announced she is pregnant. The winner of the next year’s Grand Prix will challenge Lee for the title when she is ready to return to action.

How do you think Seo Hee Ham will do at ONE?