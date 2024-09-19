South African Government Negotiating for UFC Event With Dricus Du Plessis: “The fight happens in South Africa.”

The UFC is in the “final stages of negotiating” its debut in South Africa.

Dricus Du Plessis has long dreamed about bringing the UFC to his home country. Now as the reigning UFC middleweight world champion, ‘Stillknocks’ has the pull to make it happen. Recently, reports suggested that DHL Stadium in Cape Town is in talks to construct a temporary roof at an estimated cost of $1.7 million in preparation for a UFC event next year.

Soccer fans may recall the 55,000-seat arena as one of the flagship venues during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

South African sports minister Gayton McKenzie confirmed on social media that while they are in final negotiations to lock in the country’s first-ever UFC event, no details regarding location can be confirmed just yet.

“I see news articles about @UFCfight of @dricusduplessis happening in Cape Town,” McKenzie wrote on X. “We are in the final stages of negotiating for the fight to happen in South Africa. We have not been given the green light. We will know by the end of October, no decision of hosting city can be made yet.”

Who fights Dricus Du Plessis in UFC’s South African debut?

While McKenzie will work with the promotion to determine the best possible location for an event, the promotion will have to figure out who ‘DDP’ will fight on his home turf.

Earlier this year, Dana White revealed that Sean Strickland would receive the next title shot after scoring a fairly decisive victory over Paulo Costa in June.

However, current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira may have thrown a monkey wrench in those plans when he declared his desire to move back down to 185 for a scrap with Du Plessis.

Poatan’ previously held the middleweight strap, taking the title off of Israel Adesanya via a fifth-round TKO at UFC 281. Five months later, Pereira handed the belt back to ‘The Last Stylebender’ before making his way up to 205.

As it stands, Pereira is set to defend his title against surging heavy-hitter Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 on October 5. If ‘Poatan’ can put together his third highlight-reel finish of 2024, booking a bout between ‘Poatan’ and Du Plessis may be too enticing for the promotion to pass up.