Sources: Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till Close To Finalized

It looks like Colby Covington won’t be next in line for Tyron Woodley after all.

At UFC 225 last month Covington defeated former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos for the interim 170-pound crown. This would set up a unification bout between Covington and Woodley down the road, as the two have a bitter personal rivalry with one another as well.

In an interesting twist, however, Covington isn’t able to fight until the end of the year, leaving the UFC to be forced to make other arrangements. Those arrangements include No. 2-ranked welterweight Darren Till.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that a UFC welterweight title bout between Woodley and Till is being finalized for UFC 228 on September 8th:

A welterweight title fight between champion Tyron Woodley and Darren Till is very close to being finalized for UFC 228 on Sept. 8, according to multiple sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 24, 2018

Till comes off a unanimous decision win over former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. He burst onto the scene back in October with a first round knockout victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Woodley is on a five fight win-streak and hasn’t fought since his successful welterweight title defense over Demian Maia at UFC 214 back in July of last year. “T-Wood” suffered a torn shoulder labrum that forced him to get surgery and sidelined him for a year.

It’s currently unknown what will become of Covington’s interim welterweight title should a bout between Woodley and Till come to fruition, but it’s likely he’ll be stripped.