Count it two straight victories for Hulan District native, Song Yadong — who lays waste to Julio Arce with a second round high kick and follow up strikes to proverbially kick off the main card of UFC Vegas 42.

23-year-old contender, Yadong looked to re-enter the bantamweight rankings with an eye-catching victory over Arce tonight, following a prior split decision victory against Casey Kenney back in August at UFC 265. The prominent finisher may have just achieved that feat tonight — stopping Arce with a well-placed high kick in the second round, before eventually forcing referee, Herb Dean to call a halt to the action with subsequent follow-up strikes.

Below, catch the highlights from Yadong’s finish over Arce.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.