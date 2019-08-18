Sodiq Yusuff Stops Gabriel Benitez – UFC 241 Results

Spread the word!













Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff in a featherweight bout continues the main card of the UFC 241 event:

Round 1: Yusuff and Benitez trade high kicks and Benitez on the low kick again. Benitez drops Yusuff with a hard left land. Benitez fires a high kick and Yusuff is trying to brawl his way off the cage and lands a good left hook. Yussuf landed a right hook that dropped him then poured on the strikes on the ground for the finish.

Results: Sodiq Yusuff def. Gabriel Benitez by TKO (punches) at 4:14 of Round 1