Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg congratulated the newly crowned UFC bantamweight world champion, Sean O’Malley.

On August 19, O’Malley shocked the world with a stunning second-round knockout of bantamweight great Aljamain Sterling to capture his first piece of UFC gold. Following O’Malley’s big win, MMA fan, and entertainment icon Snoop Dogg shared his reaction in a brief video clip on social media, revealing that ‘Sugar’ made the Doggfather some coin with his world title-winning performance at UFC 292.

“Great f*cking win, champ. The Suga Show stars now. You made me some money last night, nephew. Good sh*t,” Snoop Dogg said.

In 2017, Snoop Dogg was a guest commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series the very night that Sean O’Malley made his first appearance with the promotion. O’Malley scored a highlight-reel-worthy first-round knockout of his opponent, Alfred Khashakyan, to earn a contract with the UFC. Following the win, Snoop Dogg famously exclaimed O’Malley’s name multiple times, officially kickstarting what would come to be known as the ‘Sugar Show.’

Sean O’Malley Lights Up with Snoop Dogg

After his win on DWCS, Sean O’Malley revealed that he joined Snoop Dogg in his trailer where the pair smoked a joint together while watching the highlights from his history-making knockout.

“Right when I walked into his trailer, he handed me a joint and I was pumped. It felt like a movie because I walked into his trailer and he’s got his bodyguards, he’s got a couple of other people in there, and there was like three joints going around,” O’Malley said on The MMA Hour. “I was puffin’ and passin’, trying to keep up, and they had a TV in there playing highlights of my fight, so we’re watching that and smoking, it was so much fun. It was only like 20 or 30 minutes, but it was a good time and a memory forever” (h/t MiddleEasy).

The night that O’Malley earned his contract with the promotion, Snoop Dogg dubbed ‘Sugar’ a future world champion. Six years later, O’Malley is exactly that, defeating the man that many believed to be the greatest bantamweight in the history of the division.