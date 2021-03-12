Dana White is adamant that Ben Askren will defeat Jake Paul in their bizarre upcoming boxing match. So much so, that the president of the UFC is ready to put his money where his mouth is. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg is ready to up the ante by doubling the million-dollar stake.

White said on Mike Tyson’s podcast that Jake Paul stands no chance against Ben Askren in a fight. He is so confident of his claim that he is apparently ready to bet a million dollars on Askren dominating. After seeing the footage of White online, Snoop Dogg was quick to jump in on the action. The rapper tells White that if he makes the bet two million dollars, Snoop will match it.

“Hey Dana White, I see you got faith in your boy right?! Going up against my guy Jake.”

“You say you got a million?! You’re the CEO of UFC. You got more than a million. Put up TWO. Put up $2 million and we’ll match it.”

“C’mon Dana, whatchu waiting on?! Your money is good,” Snoop added.

“Yeah, I got Jake. Fight night. That’s my guy. That’s my dog in the fight. $2 million. Holla at me, Dana White.” (Transcribed by TMZ Sports)

The fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren has been deemed a joke by many. Askren isn’t the greatest of MMA strikers, and Paul is a YouTuber with only two fights in the ring. However, Askren is a multiple MMA world champion and phenomenal wrestler so he’s by no means a slouch. On the other hand, Paul savagely KO’d Nate Robinson in his last bout.

It should be a fun spectacle, with the million dollar bet only adding to the theatrics.

Who do you think will win, Jake Paul or Ben Askren?