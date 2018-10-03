Sijara Eubanks Responds To Joe Rogan Not Knowing Who She Is

UFC 230 finally has a main event.

Albeit, a bit of an underwhelming one. The UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden is expected to be a huge event. In fact, it will likely be one of the biggest cards of the year. However, fans were very underwhelmed when the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) main event was announced.

A UFC women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Sijara Eubanks will headline. The news broke while Joe Rogan and ex-UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub were live on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Rogan made a comment suggesting that he isn’t even sure who Eubanks is, and he’s the commentator for the UFC:

“What?!” Rogan’s reaction to the report of Shevchenko vs. Eubanks. “No offense, but I don’t even know who Sijara Eubanks is, and I’m the commentator for the UFC,” Rogan added.

Eubanks picked up on Rogan’s comments and responded on Twitter:

“ @ joerogan I’ll give you a little refresher next time you’re in jersey. We’ll train some BJJ and you’ll never forget me again Hahhaa Or you and the rest of the world can tune in Nov 3 and watch history. The Eubanks name will never be overlooked again”

She followed it up a few hours later with another comment: