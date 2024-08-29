Shem Rock Believes Paddy Pimblett Could Headline UFC Anfield: ‘It’s Very Realistic’

Shem Rock, a training partner of close friend of Paddy Pimblett, believes that the Liverpudlian could easily headline a UFC Anfield event.

Over the course of the last few years, Paddy Pimblett has injected some real life into the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The lightweight prospect continues to turn back everyone that is put in front of him, with his latest victim being King Green. He was able to submit the veteran in impressive fashion at UFC 304, pushing him up into the top 15 of the division’s rankings.

Now, though, he has a new goal. After proving the masses wrong on more than one occasion, he wants to show that he is more than capable of eventually fighting for a world title.

When he does so, there’s a chance it could happen at Liverpool Football Club’s iconic Anfield Stadium. In the eyes of the aforementioned Shem Rock, that’s definitely the direction that the promotion should head in.

Shem Rock backs Paddy Pimblett

“I honestly don’t think UFC Anfield is far-fetched. I think it is very realistic,” he told talkSPORT.com.

“I think we have the names in this city to have Paddy [Pimblett] main event, Molly [McCann] on the main card, maybe you bring back Darren Till.

“I don’t think it is far-fetched because you have got c**** like Taylor Swift and Pink selling out Anfield and they are not scousers lad.

“There is more than 50,000 people in this city lad, let them tell you. There is a good half a million.

“Why can’t we sell 50,000 tickets amongst us all? It’s not that unheard of lad.

“Paddy was selling out Echo Arena when he was with Cage Warriors, what would he do now?”

Quotes via talkSPORT

Whether you like Paddy Pimblett or you hate him, we’re not sure that anyone can deny the popularity of the man known as ‘The Baddy’.