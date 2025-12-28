Sharaputdin Magomedov Breaks Down Why Arman Tsarukyan Didn’t Get the Title Shot

Arman Tsarukyan

Sharaputdin Magomedov has shared his views on why the UFC did not give Arman Tsarukyan a second title shot. Tsarukyan, the number one UFC lightweight contender, was given his shot at becoming the 155-pound kingpin earlier this year at UFC 311. However, the Armenian fighter had to withdraw at the eleventh hour because of a back injury.

Not happy with the pullout, UFC CEO Dana White had said at the post-fight presser that ‘Ahalkalakets’ is going back to the drawing board and will have to work his way up for another title opportunity.

Hence, to get back in the good books of the promotion, Tsarukyan made weight for UFC 317, submitted Dan Hooker recently at UFC Qatar, and wants to be the official backup for the UFC 324 headliner, which is an interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Arman Tsarukyan and Dana White do not have a strained relationship, as both parties recently reaffirmed. White also added that ‘Ahalkalakets’ is aware of what is playing behind the scenes and why a title shot was denied.

Sharaputdin Magomedov gives his two cents on why Arman Tsarukyan did not get a second title shot

Recently, UFC middleweight contender Sharaputdin Magomedov, who is slated to grapple with Arman Tsarukyan on December 30 in Armenia, weighed in on why the 29-year-old was denied a title shot. ‘Bullet’ told Red Corner MMA:

“I can see why Arman wasn’t given a shot at the belt. The UFC got new sponsorships with Paramount Pictures, so they need Western audiences, Western fans. Gaethje is a seasoned veteran of the sport; he’s also American. Fans love him, and he has a big fanbase. Pimblett has got some great hype. Arman was given a chance, and the fact that he missed it played a dirty joke on him.”

Check out Sharaputdin Magomedov’s comments below:

As mentioned in the quote above, the promotion has officially signed a broadcast deal with Paramount, making Paramount+ the exclusive streaming home for UFC events across the United States, Latin America, and Australia.

The UFC will debut on the platform with UFC 324, scheduled for January 24, 2026.

Check out the UFC 324 main card below:

