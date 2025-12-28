Sharaputdin Magomedov Weighs In on Grappling Challenge Against Arman Tsarukyan

UFC middleweight contender Sharaputdin Magomedov has cautioned Arman Tsarukyan before their grappling match. ‘Bullet’ and Tsarukyan are slated to meet in a BJJ title fight under the Hype FC banner on December 30 in Yerevan, Armenia.

‘Ahalkalakets’ recently submitted Mehdi Baydulaev at ACBJJ 20 and took home the All-Star Title. However, Magomedov thinks these past performances won’t help Tsarukyan when he shares the mat with the Russian fighter. During an interview with Red Corner MMA, he said:

“Let me put it this way. Arman’s past performances and wins won’t help him in this one. December 30 is when it all will happen. These six minutes will be all that will matter. I am different from others… Because I will go all the way to the end. It’s not that easy to drown a pirate or choke him out… Arman’s got the hype, he’s got a big name, he’s quite popular around the world, so I can only see benefits for me. I will be able to fine-tune my wrestling, work on it.”



‘Ahalkalakets’ will also be a part of the RAF 05 event on January 10, 2025, and will take on Lance Palmer in a freestyle wrestling match.

Arman Tsarukyan takes a dig at Sharaputdin Magomedov

During a recent Instagram live, Arman Tsarukyan alleged that Sharaputdin Magomedov didn’t board the plane to Armenia and is scared to meet ‘Ahalkalakets’ under the Hype FC banner. Tsarukyan quipped:

“He didn’t fly in. Very weird for a Pirate. I guess he doesn’t want to take over Armenia anymore. He must have gotten scared, or he just missed his flight. It seems all his talk was just empty talk. We’ll, see. The press conference is for tomorrow. Will the Pirate get here or not? If not, then his nickname needs to be changed.”

