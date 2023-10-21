Sharabutdin Magomedov lands decision win over Bruno Silva in Tense Octagon debut – UFC 294 highlights

Former M-1 Global champion, Sharabutdin Magomedov has continued his winning form into his Octagon debut to kick-off proceedings at UFC 294 today in Abu Dhabi, UAE — landing a hard-fought unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) win over Brazilian challenger, Bruno Silva in his first promotional walk.

Magomedov, a feared challenger and prospect at the middleweight limit, has been heralded as a potential future title challenger candidate in the Octagon amid his spectacular string of consecutive knockout wins prior to making his UFC debut.

And despite failing to get tough Brazilian veteran, Silva out of there within three rounds today in the Middle East, the Russian striker showed off his varied and wide array of talents on the feet — hurting and bloodying the former when the bout was in a vertical showing.

Landing a decision victory in his debut, the flashy and calculated striker was landed on his back on numerous occasions in the second and third rounds from Silva, who managed to spring together a few notable double leg and rushing takedowns, however, was met with an onslaught of striking from Magomedov as the Russian retained full guard.

Below, catch the highlights from Sharabutdin Magomedov’s win at UFC 294