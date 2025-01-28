Shara Magomedov claims he won’t shoot on Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC star Shara Magomedov has claimed that he won’t shoot on Michael Page in their blockbuster showdown at UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend.

On Saturday night, Shara Magomedov will aim to prove himself once again as one of the best contenders in the world. He is rising up through the ranks at a rapid rate, and if he can see off the challenge of Michael ‘Venom’ Page, he’ll really put himself on the map in an entirely new way.

In order to do so, some people believe he may need to go for a takedown or two. As per Shara Magomedov himself, however, that isn’t going to happen.

Shara Magomedov’s big plan

“I’ve had 20 fights in MMA at this point and I’ve never went for a takedown,” Magomedov said. “I watched his fights. It doesn’t look like he goes for takedowns too much. But I’m going to be that person. I’m going to make ‘MVP’ be the first one to jump for a takedown.”

“It shows that I’m one of the best strikers when it comes to the middleweight division or the welterweight division,” Magomedov said. “I’m going to show when it comes to my striking, there’s no equals to me. In this fight, on my side, is the strength, the power. On his side is the speed and the movement.

“… As for the knockout on Feb. 1, all I’m going to say is, do not blink. Just watch the fight. You want to see it. You don’t want to miss anything.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Shara Magomedov isn’t shy when it comes to telling the world what he expects to do. The problem is, of course, MVP is a tough problem to try and solve – and if he doesn’t get into a rhythm early, he could be in trouble. Let’s wait and see.