Watch: Shaq & Poirier Console ‘Mini-Blessed’ After Holloway Loses

UFC 236 this past weekend presented fight fans with two of the best title bouts you’ll ever see inside of the Octagon.

The main event featured UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway jumping up to 155 pounds. He faced off against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight championship. When all was said and done, Poirier left the cage the new interim lightweight champion of the world.

He will now likely unify his title with Khabib Nurmagomedov upon the Russian’s return from suspension this summer. The UFC recently released a clip from their upcoming UFC 236 “The Thrill and the Agony” video on Twitter. The clip featured the aftermath of the bloody war between Poirier and Holloway.

Holloway’s son, “Mini-Blessed” could be seen crying after his father’s loss, but was soon comforted by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal who was cageside for the action. Check out the clip below:

As for Holloway, he always has the option to return to 145 pounds and defend his title, unless he decides to stick around at lightweight.

His defeat in Atlanta marked the end of an epic undefeated 13-fight win streak that stretched back to 2014.