Sergio Pettis Aims to Honor Duke Roufus in Emotional PFL Chicago Title Eliminator vs. Mitch McKee

Sergio Pettis has a familiarity fighting in Chicago, being a local area favorite in a certain regard, but there are some unique ingredients here this weekend.

Some people thought that the former Bellator MMA titleholder would be in a championship fight scenario potentially but is instead clashing with a promotional debutant in the PFL Smart Cage. When offering up the timeline piece for how this Mitch McKee headlining bout at PFL Chicago on April 11th came to be, Pettis said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“This was just an interesting matchup in general. They gave Mitch McKee a big opportunity to come and take a big fight against a veteran like myself for his first fight in the big stage. Things, how it played out, I just got that Magomed [Magomedov] finish. Things were looking like I was going to get a title shot. But I guess the tournament winner was hurt at the time. So, for the time frame, it was like, it didn’t match up and they wanted me to get a fight here in Chicago rolling.” “So, I was like, “Sure, I’m down for that.” Mitch McKee was the name that they brought up. Man, I’m not going to say no to any fight. I’ve never said no to anybody throughout my whole career. So, yeah, this is another fight, very risky fight for me. Coming in against a guy who really doesn’t have a name for himself at the moment. So it’s definitely a risk for my position, number one spot, and also possible title fight.”

When asked if the promotion expressly communicated to him that this will launch him towards a title opportunity if he hands McKee his first pro MMA loss on Saturday, Pettis stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, and I think they were just kind of figuring things out as an organization. I know they got rid of the tournament format. So, I think that just mixed up everything in general. So, I see that the champion of the tournament, [Marcirley] Alves, he’s going to fight the old Rizin champion, [Naoki] Inoue. So, I think that that fight is kind of set up for a title shot contender.” “Then possibly my name’s thrown in the mix or whoever else they want in there. I’m not too upset with anything. I’m just trying to stay busy and stay active. 32 years old. So, trying to take advantage of my time left in the sport and keep having these killer performances in my prime. I feel like I’m in my prime at the moment.”

Sergio Pettis on Duke Roufus’ passing: “first fight not having him around” and the mixed emotions

Sergio Pettis made his MMA debut at 15 and his pro MMA debut took place in September 2011 on a grassroots circuit in Canada. Nowadays he is the established veteran name and Pettis is the elder statesman with the combative cache fighting the undefeated, young combatant on the come-up in their own journey.

When asked if he is finding himself in a particularly reflective state in the sense of looking back on his path within the wild west world of competitive combat sports, Pettis quipped [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, man, it’s full circle. Like now that my coach [Duke Roufus] passed away, too. I’ve kind of been stepping it up in the gym, helping my teammates get ready. Just seeing them rising throughout their career, it makes me think about the beginning of my career. Just like, wow, it goes by so fast, man. Just like you said, I was [making] my pro debut at 18 years old and here I am 32 years old, 33 fights in, got a couple belts under my name now, and got some momentum behind my name.” “So, yeah, man. It’s been a blessing and a hell of a journey. I love this journey. I’m in it for the long haul. I’ve always said that since the beginning and even though I’m 32 years old, I don’t see myself stopping fighting honestly until I’m like probably in my 40s, honestly. So yeah, it’s been cool, man, just to see everything. Watching my younger cousin AJ coming up and making a name for himself and yeah, it’s just awesome. I kind of feel like how Anthony probably felt watching me. It was just like, man, it’s; very very proud. Very proud.”

Pettis’ referenced late-coach Duke Roufus carved a legacy as such a massive figure in the sport as the titular mastermind figure of Roufusport MMA. In the spirit of lineage in martial arts, after mentioning how it must fill him with an almost indescribable amount of pride to take the lessons Duke imparted to him and give them to that next generation to serve the younger fighters as well, Pettis said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],