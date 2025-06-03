Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta – UFC Betting Odds and Fight Preview

Serghei Spivac is set to fight Waldo Cortes-Acosta on June 7, 2025, in a UFC heavyweight prelims bout. This matchup features two fighters with contrasting backgrounds and fighting styles, each looking to climb the heavyweight rankings and make a statement in the division.

Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta – UFC Betting Odds

The betting odds for the Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta fight have been fairly close, but Spivac is the favorite heading into UFC 316. When the lines first opened, Spivac was around a -150 favorite (meaning you'd need to bet $150 to win $100), while Cortes-Acosta was a +130 underdog. As fight week has progressed, the odds have shifted slightly in Cortes-Acosta's favor, with Spivac now sitting at about -135 and Cortes-Acosta at +115. This movement suggests that some bettors see value in the underdog, but Spivac remains the pick for most analysts.

Most predictions favor Serghei Spivac to win, mainly by using his grappling and ground control. The consensus is that Spivac’s best path to victory is either a submission or a ground-and-pound stoppage, especially since Cortes-Acosta has shown weaknesses in his takedown defense in past fights. However, there’s also recognition that UFC heavyweight fights can change in an instant with a single punch, so a knockout for Cortes-Acosta is always a possibility.

The odds have not swung dramatically, but Cortes-Acosta has gained some support as the fight approaches, making the line a bit tighter than at opening. Still, the majority of experts and betting sites expect Serghei Spivac to win.

The stakes for this fight are significant for both men. Spivac is looking to reassert himself as a top contender after some recent setbacks, while Cortes-Acosta aims to break into the upper echelon of the heavyweight division with a win over a proven grappler. The stylistic clash is clear: Spivac will likely try to take the fight to the mat and use his submission skills, while Cortes-Acosta will want to keep the fight standing and use his knockout power.

The outcome could hinge on whether Spivac can impose his grappling or if Cortes-Acosta can keep the fight upright and land his heavy hands. “Salsa Boy” Waldo Cortes-Acosta, from the Dominican Republic, is a former professional baseball pitcher who transitioned to MMA in 2015 and is best known for his striking power.

Spivac vs. Cortes-Acosta is a classic striker vs. grappler matchup, with both fighters hungry to move up in the UFC heavyweight ranks. The fight promises an intriguing clash of styles and could have a big impact on the future trajectory of both athletes.