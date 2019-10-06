Sergey Spivak Chokes Out Tai Tuivasa – UFC 243 Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the the UFC 243 main card is a heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Sergey Spivak.

Round 1: Tuivasa drops Spivak early on with a leg kick. He attempts another but is caught by Spivak who takes him down. Tuivasa gets back up and they go back to striking. Spivak takes him down again but they get back up. Spivak catches another leg kick and takes Tuivasa down and proceeds to get a fourth takedown later on, remaining on top for much longer. Tuivasa eventually escapes but is once again taken down by the Moldovan who remains on top for the remainder of the round.

Round 2: Spivak starts round two with another takedown. He is getting takedowns with ease but is not as successful at keeping Tuivasa down. Tuivasa gets up again and the two start exchanging again. They get into a clinch position but separate and exchange leather. Spivak attempts a double leg takedown and it looks like Tuivasa defended it only to be taken down. Spivak moves to full mount. He elbows Tuivasa and bloodies him up in the process before landing ground and pound. He eventually locks in an arm triangle choke as Tuivasa goes to sleep.

Official Result: Sergey Spivak defeats Tai Tuivasa via second-round submission (3:14)