Sergei Kharitonov Faceplants Roy Nelson At Bellator 207

Heavyweight sluggers Sergei Kharitonov and Roy Nelson went to war in the co-main event of tonight’s (Fri., October 12, 2018) Bellator 207 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Most onlookers thought it would end far before the final bell, and they were right. The opening round was all action. Kharitonov landed a brutal illegal knee to a downed Nelson. But “Big Country” recovered and continued fighting.

Perhaps it wasn’t the best idea. Despite some decent punches from Nelson, Kharitonov’s brutalizing Muay Thai shone through. He began landed a stiff jab followed by some brutal uppercuts. Some monstrous knees put an end to Nelson in a vicious TKO with only five seconds left in the first round.

Watch it here: