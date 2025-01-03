Sean Strickland Attacks Donald Trump Aide Vivek Ramaswamy Over Immigrants and Billionaires

Sean Strickland clapped back at Donald Trump aide Vivek Ramaswamy after the outspoken conservative from Ohio commented on America’s alleged tendency to embrace mediocrity over excellence.

Ramaswamy, who founded the pharmaceutical company Roivant Services in 2014 and has a reported net worth of a billion dollars, recently offered his take on why tech companies are more inclined to hire foreign-born engineers over Americans.

According to Ramaswamy, the American culture has “venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long.”

“A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers,” he wrote.

Ramaswamy then proceeded to try and further make his case by pointing to a slew of 30-year-old sitcoms from ABC’s lineup of TGIF programming.

“A culture that venerates Cory from ‘Boy Meets World,’ or Zack & Slater over Screech in ‘Saved by the Bell,’ or ‘Stefan’ over Steve Urkel in ‘Family Matters,’ will not produce the best engineers.”

To be fair, Zack Morris went on to become the Governor of California while both Corey Matthews and AC Slater became teachers at their respective alma maters. And Laura Winslow ultimately chose Steve Urkel over ‘Stefan.’

So there goes your entire argument, Mr. Ramaswamy.

Respectfully, Sean Strickland disagrees

Responding to Ramaswamy’s post, the former UFC middleweight champion placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of billionaires like him who have made life harder for blue-collar American families by importing labor to reduce overhead costs and hoarding their profits instead of putting that money back into the economy.

“Billionaires are the problem.. You put profits over people and patriotism,” Strickland wrote on X. “I’m not religious but if there ever was a devil he works through big business. Imported labor, devalued wages, hoard money. Absolutely ruined the family unit for profit. Massive wage gaps Parents work 20 hours a day and then say “go put your kids in science camp.” “You’re so out of touch with the reality and struggles of what a family goes through…. The level of manipulation and brain washing that billionaires have infected this country with…. You’re the problem…”

On November 12, 2024, President-elect Donald Trump announced that Ramaswamy and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk had been tasked to lead the newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency. The goal of the DOGE is to restructure the U.S. federal government by removing regulations to reduce expenditures and increase government efficiency.

Despite displaying his disdain for billionaires, Strickland seems plenty excited to see Musk — the richest man in the world — completely “gut the government” once Trump is sworn back into the White House on January 20.