UFC Star Sean Strickland Can’t Wait to See Elon Musk ‘Gut the Governement’

Sean Strickland is never one to shy away from sharing his political beliefs, even when nobody asked for them.

Recently, the former UFC middleweight titleholder chimed in on the ongoing debate between corporate greed and government corruption in response to a post from Hannah D. Cox, a libertarian-conservative writer, activist, and commentator who acts as the Content Manager and Brand Ambassador for the Foundation for Economic Education.

“Crazy concept….. You’re both bad….. Billionaires “government is bad” Government “Billionaires are bad” Two bad guys pointing the finger at each other saying “he’s the bad guy not me” lmao @elonmusk,” Strickland wrote.

Strickland’s statement led one user online to suggest that the UFC star may be having second thoughts about not voting for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during November’s presidential election.

“You regret not voting for Kamala?” @RickyKay2020 questioned. “Not one f*cking bit…… I can’t wait for Elon to gut the government,” Strickland snapped back.

Sean Strickland looks to reclaim middleweight title at UFC 312

After surrendering the 185-pound title to Dricus Du Plessis in January 2024, Strickland will have to chance to retake the title on February 8 when he runs it back with the South African at UFC 312 in Perth, Australia.

‘Tarzan’ came up on the wrong side of a closely contested and somewhat controversial split decision against Du Plessis in their first meeting. Since then, Strickland has bounced back with a solid showing against Paul Costa in June. That proved enough to solidify his spot as the division’s top-ranked contender, netting him a rematch with ‘DDP.’

Du Plessis followed up his title-winning performance against Strickland by handing Israel Adesanya his first career submission loss at UFC 305.