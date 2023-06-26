Sean Strickland invited an MMA fan inside the cage at Xtreme Couture for a sparring session that went exactly how you’d expect it to.

Strickland, one of the UFC’s most polarizing characters for his outspoken and often-controversial opinions, is set to make his return to the Octagon on Saturday for a main event clash with streaking standout Abus Magomedov. Ahead of his Fight Night headliner, ‘Tarzan’ was spotted mixing it up with a man only identified as “Johnny” in a video clip initially shared on Strickland’s Instagram.

To be fair, Johnny appears to know a thing or two about striking but was obviously no match for one of the middleweight division’s top stars. Even Sean Strickland was admittedly impressed, revealing that Johnny is now an official team member of Xtreme Couture.

Sean Strickland is set to make his 19th walk to the Octagon, sporting a 13-5 record under the UFC banner. ‘Tarzan’ is 2-2 in his last four fights, scoring wins over Jack Hermansson and Nassourdine Imavov while coming up short against Jared Cannonier and former middleweight world champion Alex Pereira. Currently ranked No. 7 in the division, Strickland will put his number on the line against the unranked Abus Magomedov, who will be making his sophomore UFC appearance after scoring a 19-second knockout against Dustin Stoltzfus in September.