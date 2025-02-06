Sean Strickland Shuts Down Staph Rumors: “I Give Staph, I Don’t Get Staph!”

Sean Strickland doesn’t get staph, he gives it.

Ahead of Strickland’s return to the Octagon for a rematch with reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312 in Australia, fight fans became concerned that the main event showdown could be in jeopardy after spotting what appeared to be an infection on the former titleholder’s left arm.

Asked point blank if he had an infection during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference in Sydney, Strickland denied the reports and did so in the most Strickland-esque way possible.

Sean Strickland is asked if he’s got a staph infection:



“You see this f***ing mustache? I give staph I don’t f***ing get staph.” 😭#UFC #MMA #UFC312pic.twitter.com/Yr0FaenMlp — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 6, 2025

“I’m immune to staph. You see this f*cking mustache? I give staph—I don’t f*cking get staph. Calm the f*ck down. I don’t get sick, I don’t get f*cking injured, and I don’t get f*cking staph. So relax. I’m going to be out there on Sunday, and I’m going to come out f*cking hard and strong. The hardest and strongest you’ve ever f*ckin’ seen. To the f*cking death, Dutchman!”

Staph Infections can seriously impact a fighter’s ability to perform

While these types of infections are fairly common among UFC fighters, they can have a serious impact on performance. Just ask Kevin Lee.

In extreme cases, staph infections can lead to blood poisoning and toxic shock syndrome though most cases are resolved with a round of antibiotics. However, middleweight contender Brendan Allen was hit with an especially rough case a couple of months back and shared some gruesome pics on Instagram of his arm oozing blood while laid up in a hospital bed.

Fortunately, ‘All In’ appears to be doing just fine and is currently scheduled to return to the Octagon on February 22 for a clash with Anthony Hernandez.

Check out the full UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland press event below: