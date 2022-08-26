Sean Strickland thinks Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t even need to train to beat Nate Diaz: ‘Just go and you know, destroy him’

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has downplayed any chances for Nate Diaz to beat Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279.

Sean Strickland has been training alongside the undefeated welterweight in preparation for his next match up and given what he has seen of him in the gym he gives Diaz very little chance of success come fight night. Training alongside the likes of Chimaev Chris Curtis and Darren Till, Strickland was full of praise for the effort and intensity Chimaev brings into his sessions.

The 7th ranked middleweight knows Diaz is at the tail-end of his career inside the UFC not only due to this being the last remaining fight on his contract but given the steep difference in ability between him and one of the division’s top prospects.

Sean Strickland says Chimaev doesn’t need to train to fight Diaz

Chimaev steamrolled his way into the UFC looking unstoppable at times. The Swedish fighter first stopped John Phillips in the second round of his promotional debut before returning just 10 days later to finish Rhys McKee inside the first round.

Next, it was onto to face Gerald Meerschaert who since has found his form following his 17-second loss at the hands of Chimaev. Covid and other health complications would keep ‘Borz’ out of action for nearly a year but when he returned, he made quick work of his toughest test to date by submitting Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

Fast forward to UFC 273 where Chimaev alongside Gilbert Burns would produce a fight of the year contender as the pair battled over three grueling rounds ultimately ending with Chimaev getting his hand raised in the unanimous decision victory over the Brazilian.

Given his performances, it comes as no surprise that Sean Strickland is just as high on Chimaev’s potential along with many of the UFC fanbase. Ahead of his training partners bout against Diaz, Sean Strickland spoke to The Schmo about the difference in ability between the two men.

“I don’t know man, do you have to get ready for Nate Diaz? Did the UFC just say hey, Khamzat, we love you, come f–king beat up this old man,” Strickland said. “When’s the last time he won a fight? But either way, so I don’t even think Khamzat really has to get ready for it. He’s probably just gonna roll in not even training coming off the couch and just go and you know, destroy him.” (Transcribed by Middleeasy)

Strickland himself is working hard ahead of his recently announced matchup. The American will take on former title challenger Jared Cannonier on October 15th and will be looking to return to the win column himself following his loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276.

