Sean Strickland snaps losing skid, defeats Nassourdine Imavov in decision win – UFC Vegas 67 Highlights

Snapping a run of consecutive losses last year, middleweight contender, Sean Strickland kicked off what promises to be an important 2023 for his career in style at the light heavyweight limit, defeating Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Vegas 67.

Strickland, who had suffered a brutal first round knockout loss to current undisputed middleweight champion, Alex Pereira back in July of last year, then dropped a close, contentious split decision loss to Jared Cannonier just last month.

Replacing one-time interim title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum on just five days’ notice in a 205lbs matchup, Strickland turned in another striking heavy approach against Dagestan-born contender, Imavov to land a unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) win over the course of five rounds.

Electing a much more aggressive and pace pushing output against MMA Factory product, Imavov, Strickland cruised to an impressive unanimous judging win — returning him to the winner’s enclosure for the first time he defeated Jack Hermansson back in February of last year.

Below, catch the highlights from Sean Strickland’s decision win over Nassourdine Imavov