Sean O’Malley (16-1-1 MMA) has expressed his confidence that he will undoubtedly become the next champion at 135lbs following his win against former champ Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) at UFC 280 on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

The Dana White Contender series alum managed to earn himself a controversial victory against Yan via a split decision in what has already become an instant classic, as ‘Suga’ was able to maintain the hype.

Regardless, O’Malley has taken a massive step forward in realising his dream with even Dana White announcing days before their scheduled bout that whoever came out victorious on the night would potentially get the next title shot against Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA).

However, during the UFC 280 post-fight press conference the 27-year-old stated that negotiating his next fight straight away was the furthest thing from his concern.

“It’s hard to make fights right after. I’m sore, I have a headache, I’m tired. I don’t want to fight anyone. I want to go home and see my princess,” Sean O’Malley explained.

Despite being reluctant to discuss his next potential matchup, Sean O’Malley made sure to remind the bantamweight division his time is coming if they like it or not.

“It’s inevitable,” he said. “I turn 28 [on Sunday], and I’m going to be in this sport for a long time. People want me to be champ, so it’s going to happen sooner than later.”

Whether you agree with the judges or not, the fact is Sean O’Malley now as a win over the number 1 contender at Bantamweight.



There’s only one place he goes next. #UFC280 @btsportufc — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) October 22, 2022

Sean O’Malley reflects on his fight with Petr Yan

After three grueling rounds with one of the best strikers on the planet, O’Malley expressed the respect he has for Petr Yan and what a challenge it is to stand toe to toe with him.

“He was as good as I thought he was,” O’Malley said. “He was the No. 1 guy in the world. Pretty sure he was in the Top 15 pound-for-pound rankings. The dude’s a killer.”

Although both fighters came out with ‘Fight of the Night’ honors, O’Malley explained why he would prefer a cleaner performance however knows he would have to go through the fire sooner than later.

“I don’t want to get hit ever, It’s not healthy,” O’Malley exclaimed.

“It’s not good to get punched on the head. It’s not good for you to have headaches. Ideally, I go in there and not get hit. But I think it makes it even sweeter, the story — I really had to show my heart.”



“I got to go deep. I had to go somewhere mentally and physically I’ve never been before, and that’s what happens when you fight the best guys in the world.”

Although both fighters put on an entertaining fight without a decisive winner, it is uncertain what is next up for the bantamweight division, nevertheless, it is predicted to be ‘Suga’ sweet.

