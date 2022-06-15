UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has confirmed that he recently put pen to paper on a new contract with the promotion, as he prepares for his Octagon return at UFC 276 on July 2. during International Fight Week.

Unbeaten in his last three consecutive Octagon outings, O’Malley is set to return to the Octagon for his first outing of the year at UFC 276 on July 2. – drawing Brazilian division contender, Pedro Munhoz over the course of three rounds.

Last time out, O’Malley, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series – managed to stop Munhoz’s Brazilian counterpart, Raulian Paiva with a rather one-sided first round knockout at UFC 269 in December of last year.

Sean O’Malley’s sole UFC loss came in a first round TKO defeat against Marlon Vera

The victory followed prior knockout successes opposite UFC alums, Kris Moutinho, and Thomas Almeida over the course of last year for O’Malley.

Vocal regarding his wish to secure a larger slice of the pie for himself as well as greater compensation from the organization, O’Malley revealed this week that prior to his July matchup with Munhoz – he has put pen to paper on a new multi-fight deal with the organization.

“I actually recently sat down with the UFC, resigned with them, and had a great conversation with Sean Shelby,” Sean O’Malley said during an appearance on The DC & RC Show. “I go in there and say, ‘Hey, I want to make this amount of money. How do I do that? What do I need to do, as a business partner to the UFC to end up making the amount of money I want to make.”

A financial figure in mind for O’Malley would see him eclipse the $1,000,000 mark per fight – beyond this summer’s showdown with Munhoz.

“For me, I want to get to a point where I’m making a million dollars a fight,” Sean O’Malley explained. “Obviously, I’m not there right now, and that’s not what I’m expecting to make against Pedro (Munhoz).” (Transcribed by Middleeasy)