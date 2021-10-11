Sean O’Malley has been talking about a fight between him and arguably the best bantamweight fighter in MMA, Petr Yan, who he predicts would get knocked out inside one round if they were to face off.

Yan was recently left without an opponent when Aljamain Sterling was forced out of their eagerly anticipated 135lb title rematch that was scheduled to take place at UFC 267 on October 30. Yan has since been booked to face Cory Sandhagen on the same date for an interim bantamweight title.

During the uncertain time between Sterling falling out and Sandhagen stepping in, O’Malley got a little excited about the prospect that he could get the call to replace the champ.

“I’m just saying that I’m training for it,” O’Malley said on the TimboSugarShow podcast. “Me vs. Petr Yan is happening. Could you guys imagine though, unranked champ? Going from f*****g rank number whatever to champ, cause I sleep the Russian in one. I don’t think they’re gonna give me that fight…the biggest fight would be me vs. Petr. Is Aljo f*****g fighting or what? Because Aljo supposedly pulled out and then he said he’s good.

“So dude I don’t know, do I stay ready for that fight? I did my sprints yesterday, my weight’s good,” O’Malley added. “So I’m technically in shape for about five minutes. It’s a 25-minute fight dude, I plan on f*****g going in there and in 10 minutes, take him out and if not get taken out baby. Petr, you don’t want to fight the poodle? I was running sprints last night, running sprints and shadow boxing. F*****g in my mind, I was fighting Petr on October 30. Four work weeks, so I was motivated and then I got high and ate pizza. I was like I’m gonna win and then after I was like nah you ain’t f*****g fighting this guy.”

O’Malley will have a far less glamorous fight against #15 ranked Rualian Paiva at UFC 269 on December 11. The same card his preferred opponent Dominick Cruz is expected to square off against Pedro Munhoz.

How do you think Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan would play out?