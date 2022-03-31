UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has claimed that fighters of Mexican descent are the most difficult ethnicity he has experienced when it comes to knocking out or scoring a knockdown against.

O’Malley, the current #13 ranked contender in the official bantamweight pile, most recently featured opposite Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 back in December – landing a first round knockout victory against the Brazil native.

The victory came as Montana native, O’Malley’s third on the trot, following a high-profile July third round standing knockout win over recent feature, Kris Moutinho – as well as a March 2021 third round ground strike win over now-promotional alum, Thomas Almeida.

Yet to return to the Octagon since his December win over Paiva, O’Malley, who suffered a hand injury in the outing, has earmarked a summer return to the Octagon, and has welcomed a potential outing against the faltering Brazil veteran, Pedro Munhoz.

Sean O’Malley has so far scored a promotional record of 7-1 from 8 Octagon pairings

15-1 as a professional, O’Malley – who debuted in the UFC back in December 2017 following a win on Dana White’s Contender Series – has suffered just one professional loss, in the form of a first round ground strikes knockout defeat to Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020.

Before the defeat, O’Malley had embarked on a four-fight winning streak in the organization, winning against Terion Ware, Andre Soukhamthath, Jose Alberto Quinonez, and former WEC bantamweight titleholder, Eddie Wineland.

Appearing on This Past Weekend recently with podcast host and standup comedian, Theo Von, O’Malley was asked which ethnicity he had the most trouble attempting to knockout, to which he claimed Mexico natives gave him the most strife.

“I have fought and sparred a lot of Mexicans,” Sean O’Malley said. “Some of them just don’t go down.”

“Some people, specifically, I think are so stupid they can’t get knocked out,” Sean O’Malley said. “I think some smart people, the brain says, ‘Okay, that’s enough, let’s shut up.’ Some people are so dumb and like, ‘Let’s keep going.’” (Transcribed by SportsKeeda)

