UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley wants the spotlight all to himself as he moves forward in his UFC career.

O’Malley won three in a row in 2021 to get right back in the thick of things in the bantamweight division. His lone defeat in the UFC came against Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

As O’Malley continues to develop his game in the octagon, he’s also looking to develop his brand and star power. He enters 2022 in the UFC bantamweight rankings and could be on the verge of a title shot with a few more victories.

This is why O’Malley no longer wants to be on a Conor McGregor card and share the spotlight with another promotional superstar. During a recent interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, he explained why his preference is to be on a smaller pay-per-view or fight night card than to be on a McGregor card.

Sean O’Malley Explains Why He Doesn’t Want To Share Card With Conor McGregor

“You know, I would rather fight with less attention on the card,” O’Malley said. “I would rather fight like on a non-Conor card, because no matter what even if I go out there and perform beautifully, and Conor breaks his foot or whatever, all the [media sites], ESPN, Sports Center, everything’s going to pick up Conor…” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

O’Malley and McGregor have respect for one another, as evidenced by their brief interaction at an NFL game in 2021. O’Malley has previously said that he models certain aspects of his game after the former UFC double champion.

O’Malley fought on the latest McGregor card at UFC 264, dominantly finishing Kris Moutinho. He followed it up with a first-round knockout over Raulian Paiva to wrap up 2021.

O’Malley is targeting a return to the UFC sometime this summer, possibly for the promotion’s International Fight Week in July. As he continues to move closer to a title shot, O’Malley wants to be treated like the massive star he is.

