Sean O’Malley kicked out of seafood restaurant for violating dress code policy

The colorful-haired ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley has picked up UFC fame due to his eccentric attire and fighting acumen. However, on a recent jaunt to a local seafood restaurant, the apparel betrayed him.

The top-ranked UFC bantamweight recently attempted to eat at a fine-dining seafood restaurant named Ocean 44 in Arizona, USA. On Twitter, the US-born athlete explained:

“I went to Ocean 44 right across the street and I walk in looking good as f*ck like I usually do. They go, ‘Uh, sir, we can’t serve you, we have a dress code.’ I said, ‘Bitch, do you know who the fuck I am?’ I didn’t say that, so we came across the street to Toca Madera and they’re hookin’ us up with free food because they know who the f*ck I am, so f*ck you Ocean 44.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Mania]

Sean O’Malley get denied via dress code to a restaurant because they don’t know who the number one bantamweight in the world is 👀 pic.twitter.com/3W1cunA8hx — 𝙼𝙼𝙰 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚌𝚞𝚜 🏝 (@mmamarcuss) January 23, 2023

What’s next for Sean O’Malley?

The talented striker ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley has had a meteoric rise in the UFC. Most recently, he earned a decision win against the former world champion Petr Yan to snatch the number one ranking in the competitive bantamweight division.

The UFC bantamweight world title is currently being held by Aljamain Sterling. It looked as though Sterling was to fight former titleholder Henry Cejudo, but due to injury, Sterling is out. Now, the top of bantamweight has several great contenders vying for a place. The UFC’s bantamweight division has fighters such as Sean O’Malley, Henry Cejudo, ‘Chito’ Marlon Vera, Merab Dvalishvili, and others. There is no bad matchmaking no matter what happens, and fans are looking forward to O’Malley’s next bout.