Sean O’Malley Picks Tank Davis As Future Boxing Opponent: “I can beat Gervonta Davis

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has called for a future fight with boxing superstar Gervonta Davis.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is slowly but surely becoming a megastar in mixed martial arts. He isn’t on the same level as Conor McGregor, but he’s really starting to become a mainstream name.

This weekend, he’ll defend his belt against Merab Dvalishvili. However, it seems as if a part of him is already looking ahead to the possibility of a venture into professional boxing.

He’s spoken about it before, and he’s had a notable rivalry with Ryan Garcia. In addition, he’s also got some of the best striking in the UFC, so that certainly helps his case.

In a recent interview, ‘Suga’ declared that a collision with Gervonta Davis could be on the cards one day.

Sean O’Malley wants Gervonta Davis

“People hate when I bring up boxing. I don’t know if I’m there yet and I’m okay with that. If I need to go out and knock out 2-3 more guys to get a boxing fight, I’m okay with that. I’ll keep doing what I do. I wouldn’t mind Gervonta Davis. He’s so little. I like the matchup and we’re the same weight class. That’d be the one if I could pick.

“I believe I can beat Gervonta Davis. I’m a fan of his skillset. He’s very dangerous and I’m not denying that. I’m chasing greatness and I believe I can transfer over to boxing. Give me six months, give me a legitimate boxing camp… I’m very dangerous with both hands… I believe I can get the job done.”

Quotes via MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley isn’t afraid to challenge himself at the elite level. Alas, for the time being, it feels like his immediate future will be focused on building his legacy in the UFC.