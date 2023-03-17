Sean O’Malley confirms summer Octagon return, claims he will fight for UFC championship in July

Surging UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has claimed that he will be making his Octagon comeback as soon as this summer – explaining how he will find himself in a July title fight under the promotion’s banner.

O’Malley, who was the number one ranked division contender up until last weekend – dropped to #2 in the official bantamweight rankings following UFC Las Vegas, with Georgian grappler, Merab Dvalishvili knocking him from his perch with a decision win over common-foe, Petr Yan.

Himself dispatching former undisputed and interim bantamweight titleholder, Yan in Abu Dhabi, UAE in October of last year, O’Malley secured a close, unanimous decision win over the Dudinka native on ‘Fight Island’.

The Montana native had maintained that following his win over Yan, he would only fight in a championship outing for the promotion next, however, the UFC have since booked an undisputed outing between titleholder, Aljamain Sterling, and the returning, Henry Cejudo on May 6. in Newark, New Jersey.

Offering to feature as a backup fight at UFC 288 at the Prudential Center, O’Malley was rebuffed by the aforenoted, Cejudo – who urged Dvalishvili to remain on stand-by for the title outing – claiming Sterling would likely withdraw from the New Jersey pay-per-view.

Sean O’Malley adamant he will fight for UFC championship in July

However, according to Sean O’Malley – the Dana White’s Contender Series alum remains hopeful and confident of securing his own championship fight this summer regardless of Cejudo’s denial.

“I will be fighting in July for a title,” Sean O’Malley tweeted.

I will be fighting in July for a title — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) March 16, 2023

In the midst of a five-fight undefeated run, in between an official ‘No Contest’ against Pedro Munhoz, O’Malley landed consecutive stoppage wins over Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho, and Raulian Paiva.

In his sole professional loss, O’Malley suffered a first round TKO loss to surging division challenger and upcoming UFC Fight Night San Antonio headliner, Marlon Vera.