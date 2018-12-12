Scott Coker Trolls UFC For Postponing UFC 233

Earlier today (Wed. December 12, 2018) it was announced that the UFC has postponed their UFC 233 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Initially, the PPV was set to go down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Jan. 26th.

However, those plans have now been nixed after the UFC failed to find a main event for the show. As a result, Bellator MMA President Scott Coker decided to troll the MMA promotional juggernaut. Coker posted the following on his Twitter shortly after the news broke:

Initially, the plan was to have TJ Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo headline the card. The 135-pound champion is attempting to make history by challenging for a second title against Cejudo at 125 pounds.

Recently the UFC decided to move that fight to UFC on ESPN+ 1 to kickoff the promotion’s broadcast deal with ESPN. The UFC was then targeting a welterweight title bout between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington.

However, issues from both sides prevented that contest from getting booked. After being unable to find a main event for the card, the UFC was forced to make the decision to postpone.