Scott Coker Open To UFC vs. Bellator Cross-Promotion Fights: ‘We Got Some Killers’

Scott Coker is down for any potential cross-promotional fights between Bellator and the UFC.

However, Coker understands that isn’t necessarily Dana White and company’s business model. Speaking earlier today, prior to tomorrow night’s (Fri. June 14, 2019) Bellator 222 event, Coker spoke to MMA Junkie about the possibility:

“Listen, it’s not their business model to do that, but if they want to get it on, let’s do it,” Coker said. “We would not be opposed to that.”

Should any sort of match-up between the UFC and Bellator go down, Coker likes his guys’ chances against the UFC’s elite – who are widely considered the cream of the crop:

“Absolutely,” Coker said. “I mean, c’mon. We got some killers in this league. If they want to get it on, let’s do it.”

Bellator 222 takes place from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York tomorrow night. It will broadcast on the DAZN streaming service, beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Bellator 222 Card

Main Card (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie

Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen

Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey

Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix

Juan Archuleta vs. Eduardo Dantas

Champ Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 6:30 p.m. ET)