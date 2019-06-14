Scott Coker Open To UFC vs. Bellator Cross-Promotion Fights: ‘We Got Some Killers’

Scott Coker is down for any potential cross-promotional fights between Bellator and the UFC.
However, Coker understands that isn’t necessarily Dana White and company’s business model. Speaking earlier today, prior to tomorrow night’s (Fri. June 14, 2019) Bellator 222 event, Coker spoke to MMA Junkie about the possibility:
“Listen, it’s not their business model to do that, but if they want to get it on, let’s do it,” Coker said. “We would not be opposed to that.”
Should any sort of match-up between the UFC and Bellator go down, Coker likes his guys’ chances against the UFC’s elite – who are widely considered the cream of the crop:
“Absolutely,” Coker said. “I mean, c’mon. We got some killers in this league. If they want to get it on, let’s do it.”
Bellator 222 takes place from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York tomorrow night. It will broadcast on the DAZN streaming service, beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST.
Bellator 222 Card
Main Card (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)
- Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie
- Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen
- Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey
- Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix
- Juan Archuleta vs. Eduardo Dantas
- Champ Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi
PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Adam Borics vs. Aaron Pico
- Heather Hardy vs. Taylor Turner
- Larkyn Dasch vs. Valerie Loureda
- Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Oscar Vera
- Mike Kimbel vs. Sebastian Ruiz
- Haim Gozali vs. Gustavo Wurlitzer
- Rena Kubota vs. Lindsey VanZandt
- Phil Hawes vs. Michael Wilcox
- Marcus Surin vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev
- Brandon Medina vs. Brandon Polcare
- Whitney Francois vs. Kastriot Xhema
- John Beneduce vs. Kenny Rivera