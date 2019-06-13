Bellator 222 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Spread the word!













Bellator 222 is quickly approaching and the ceremonial weigh-ins streaming from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York is live now.

The time is nearly here. Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie are set to throw down in one of the year’s most awaited fights in the main event of tomorrow’s (Friday, June 14, 2019) Bellator 222 event.

The preliminary card will air online at 6:30 PM EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST.

Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner. Rounding out the six bout main card is Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey in a 175-pound catchweight bout, Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix in a bantamweight bout, Eduardo Dantas vs. Juan Archuleta in a featherweight bout, and Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi in a bantamweight title bout.

Bellator 222 Ceremonial

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at 1 p.m. ET today:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Rory MacDonald (169.4) vs. Neiman Gracie (169.8) – for welterweight title; grand prix semifinal

Lyoto Machida (204.4) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.6)

Dillon Danis (175) vs. Max Humphrey (174)

Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Patrick Mix (135.6)

Juan Archuleta (145.8) vs. Eduardo Dantas (145.6)

Champ Darrion Caldwell (134.6) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (134.4) – for bantamweight title

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 6:30 p.m. ET)