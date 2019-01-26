Scott Coker on Jon Jones: If A Fighter Has PEDs In Him, He Has PEDs In Him

Bellator President Scott Coker usually plays it nice, but the MMA shot-caller isn’t afraid to call it as he sees it either.

Coker has been promoting mixed martial arts in the San Jose for over 30 years. As such, he has been dealing with the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) for some time.

When Coker took issue with the way the CSAC and executive director Andy Foster handled the Jon Jones UFC 232 situation, he did what any stand-up guy would do, he called him.

“I called Andy Foster, it was a private conversation and I’d like to leave it at that. But, just from a company standpoint, I think it’s very disappointing,” Coker told MMA Fighting during the Bellator 214 media scrum.

“You go out there and put your reputation on the line for health and safety and all the weight-cutting. We have always supported the commission and we will continue to support the commission,” he added.

Whether you think Jones is guilty or you think he is just unlucky, it doesn’t matter. The bottom line is several of the leading scientific experts have come to Jones defense. And it’s likely he will be able to continue to compete without impunity.

But from the sound of it, Coker won’t let this disagreement tarnish a relationship over a quarter century in the making.

“But listen, if a fighter has PEDs in him, he has PEDs in him. That’s how I feel. To be the judge, jury and executioner, now, it’s a little bit challenging for me to accept,” Coker said.

“But, it is what it is. I have always said we are going to abide by commission rules and we will continue. I don’t think that it was the right call. But, that was his call to make. For 32 years I’ve been with the California State Commission this is one of the few times that I said, ‘Hey, this is not right.’ But, we will see what happens with that,” concluded Coker.

You watch Scott Coker’s full pre-fight scrum below.