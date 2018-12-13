Scott Coker Boasts About Holding Hawaiian Events Before UFC

Scott Coker boasts about how he is the one to bring back MMA to the Hawaiian Islands for a pair of events before the UFC can do so. The President of Bellator MMA, which is owned by Viacom, is proud of their shows this weekend.

First up is Bellator 212, which is being hyped as the “Bellator and USO Present: Salute the Troops.” This event goes down on Friday (December 14, 2018) at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. Brent Primus vs. Michael Chandler in a lightweight title bout will serve as the headliner.

The following night, Bellator 213, takes place at the same venue. Ilima-Lei MacFarlane vs. Valerie Letourneau for the Bellator women’s flyweight title will headline this show.

Importance

While doing a recent interview to promote the shows, Coker made it known that he hopes this can be an annual affair.

“It’s something that I’d like to come here once a year and do this dual event,” Coker told MMAjunkie. “Saturday night is open to the general public, Friday night is free for the troops. It’s a give-back to the military for all that they do for us.”



Although Coker won’t try to compare themselves to UFC, he does take pride in the fact that they held a show before the UFC did in the state. He also made it known that it was the UFC’s call and their UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway wasn’t too happy about it.