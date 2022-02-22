The UFC Fight Night draws near, and the headline for the day will have Thiago Santos fight against Magomed Ankalaev. Will it be the Brazilian who has bounced back from a severe knee injury who takes the day? Or, will Ankalaev prove why he is among the fast-rising contenders in the light heavyweight division? This will be decided on March 12th at the UFC Apex, Las Vegas. For now, here’s what top bookmakers have to say about the upcoming event.

Even though both fighters have an equal chance of winning, prediction sites and bookmakers already have their favourite and underdog. Ankalaev is the favourite for most sites, while Santos is the underdog. BetOnline, for instance, gives Ankalaev -400 odds and Santos +300 odds. BetUS has its odds tipped slightly, but still, Ankalaev comes out as the likely winner with -350, while Santos gets +250.

Fans who don’t mind a little UFC betting probably have one question on their minds, and that is, why the high confidence in Ankalaev? When you check https://www.ufc.com/rankings, Thiago Santos is at number five, and Ankalaev is one position behind him. However, what most bookmakers are considering are the fighters’ records. Thiago has a 22-9-0 record, while Ankalaev has a 16-1-0 record. The 29year old Russian has only lost once, and that’s why most people are banking on him.

After winning against former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir, Ankalaev’s ratings shot up. He has been consistent in his wins, and this will likely be another victory for him.

Thiago might have been out for some time because of a severe knee injury, but he’s bounced back and shown resilience. Last October, he entered the squared circle with Johny Walker and came out with a decision win.

Most bookmakers point to Ankalaev as the likely winner, but Santos is also a force to reckon with. As the countdown to the UFC Fight Night continues, you might see the odds start to change and a different picture painted.

