Santiago Luna’s Spectacular KO Over Quang Le Steals the Spotlight – Noche UFC Highlights

Santiago Luna delivered a memorable debut at Noche UFC, scoring a sensational comeback KO against Quang Le in the evening’s main card opener.

Early on, Luna faced some early adversity, getting rocked with a big right hand and a high kick from Le. Leaning on his wrestling to survive the onslaught, Luna eventually found his footing and connected with a fight-changing left that put Le on the mat.

Le fought his way back up, but eventually hit the mat for a second and final time following an all-out blitz from the Mexican newcomer.

Official Result: Santiago Luna def. Quang Le via KO (strikes) at 2:48 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le at Noche UFC:

Santiago Luna destroys Quang Le in round 1!! #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/qLFDCZv7CE — TakeruCigarra (@TakeruCigarra) September 13, 2025

Santiago Luna just brought some life back in this place. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OCFaU71Dc1 — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) September 13, 2025

Make that SEVEN in a row for Borderboy! 😤



Santiago Luna opens the main card with a showstopper! #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/8u3nwYlt8d — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) September 13, 2025

Otra victoria para México 🇲🇽 Santiago Luna vence por nocaut 🔥 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/1aE61DfP1d — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 13, 2025