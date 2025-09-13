Santiago Luna’s Spectacular KO Over Quang Le Steals the Spotlight – Noche UFC Highlights
Santiago Luna delivered a memorable debut at Noche UFC, scoring a sensational comeback KO against Quang Le in the evening’s main card opener.
Early on, Luna faced some early adversity, getting rocked with a big right hand and a high kick from Le. Leaning on his wrestling to survive the onslaught, Luna eventually found his footing and connected with a fight-changing left that put Le on the mat.
Le fought his way back up, but eventually hit the mat for a second and final time following an all-out blitz from the Mexican newcomer.
Official Result: Santiago Luna def. Quang Le via KO (strikes) at 2:48 of Round 1.