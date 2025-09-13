Santiago Luna’s Spectacular KO Over Quang Le Steals the Spotlight – Noche UFC Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Santiago Luna’s Spectacular KO Over Quang Le Steals the Spotlight - Noche UFC Highlights

Santiago Luna delivered a memorable debut at Noche UFC, scoring a sensational comeback KO against Quang Le in the evening’s main card opener.

Early on, Luna faced some early adversity, getting rocked with a big right hand and a high kick from Le. Leaning on his wrestling to survive the onslaught, Luna eventually found his footing and connected with a fight-changing left that put Le on the mat.

Le fought his way back up, but eventually hit the mat for a second and final time following an all-out blitz from the Mexican newcomer.

Official Result: Santiago Luna def. Quang Le via KO (strikes) at 2:48 of Round 1.

READ MORE:  Is Alice Pereira related to Alex Pereira?

Check Out Highlights From Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le at Noche UFC:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts