Many bodybuilding experts are choosing pro bodybuilder Samson Dauda as the sport’s next star. Possessing the size and symmetry that hasn’t been seen in bodybuilding for some time.

Name: Samson Dauda Nickname: The Nigerian Lion Country: Nigeria Weight: 275-330lbs Height: 5’11” Sport(s): Bodybuilding Years Active: 2015 to present

Here’s what you need to know about pro-Nigerian bodybuilder Samson Dauda. Going over how he discovered bodybuilding and the work he’s put into becoming a champion.

Samson Dauda’s Early Life

Samson Dauda is a Nigerian native who grew up in the UK. His parents immigrated when he was young.

As Dauda got older, he was a gifted athlete that excelled in every sport he tried. He would become passionate about rugby and one of the city’s best players.

Samson Dauda’s Entry Into Bodybuilding

While playing rugby, Samson had many teammates and opposing players complimenting his physique. They noticed that he had a naturally muscular figure and encouraged him to try bodybuilding.

Samson Dauda, at that time, had never heard of bodybuilding until this point and knew nothing about the sport. This would lead Dauda to a local gym and ask the owner Chris Jones about bodybuilding.

After Jones explained the ins and outs of bodybuilding, Dauda initially opted out of pursuing the sport. He wouldn’t gain an interest in bodybuilding until 2013.

Dauda watched Phil Heath win the 2013 Mr. Olympia and was inspired to start his journey into bodybuilding.

Samson Dauda’s Bodybuilding Career

Samson Dauda’s bodybuilding career started in 2014 and steadily climbed to the top. Here are some of the highlights of Samson’s bodybuilding career(so far).

Amateur Bodybuilding Career

Samson entered his first bodybuilding competition as an amateur in 2014. When he checked in, the event organizer saw Samson and said he would likely win the competition.

The organizer turned out to be correct, as the judges awarded Samson Dauda with his first competition win. Dauda would then spend the next three years as an amateur bodybuilder.

He would place 8th at the 2015 UK Amateur Olympia. This disappointing showing would motivate Samson to work on his body for the next two years.

Dauda returned in 2017 and placed 5th in the amateur division at the Arnold Classic Europe. This was a decent showing for Samson, and he would continue improving his body throughout the year.

Place 2nd at the British Championships and followed this up with two 1st place finishes at the Diamond Cup Rome. Placing first in his division and in the overall division.

Samson Turns Pro

After getting two 1st place finish at the Diamond Cup Rome, Samson would receive his IFBB pro card. Advancing him to the next stage of his bodybuilding career.

The Learning Process

Samson’s first pro bodybuilding competition took place at EVLS Prague Showdown in Prague. Placing fifth in the open division.

Dauba realized that to become a top pro bodybuilder, he would have to undergo another learning process. He had a great physique but a long way to go before becoming a champion.

From 2018 to early 2021, Samson competed in numerous competitions around the world. In many of these competitions, Dauda would have a disappointing outcome.

Generally placing 5th or below at most shows with a few second-place finishes sprinkled in. After this tough learning period, Dauda’s work and determination would begin to pay off.

Samson’s First Pro Win

Samson’s hard work would pay off in late 2021. Samson Dauda would finally break through his ceiling and win his first pro show.

Ironically, Dauda’s first win would come at EVLS Prague, where he made his pro debut three years prior. This win would mark the turning point in Dauda’s career.

Samson’s First Olympia

In 2022, Samson Dauda finally got the confidence to enter the Mr. Olympia—the biggest competition in the sport of bodybuilding.

In the previous two years, Dauda was nervous and didn’t think he was ready. When the 2022 Mr. Olympia approached, the Nigerian Lion would first attempt to win the title.

At Dauda’s first Mr. Olympia, Samson would place a respectable 6th in his Olympia debut. Even though he placed sixth, Samson got many pros and top bodybuilding experts talking.

Many of them believed that Samson could compete with Mr. Olympia in the coming years with enough work.

Samson Wins the 2023 Arnold Classic

The Nigerian Lion would continue grinding and make his debut at the 2023 Arnold Classic. Under Mr. Olympia, the second most prestigious bodybuilding title in the world.

Samson Dauda would have the best training camp of his life in preparation for his first Arnold Classic. Coming into the competition with the best physique that he’s ever sculpted.

Fans and judges were both blown away by Dauda’s transformation. The Nigerian Lion received a standing ovation when Samson was announced the winner.

Bodybuilding fans loved seeing a bodybuilder they rooted for finally make it to the top of the sport. Many now believe Samson Dauda is a favorite to win the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

Samson Dauda’s Training

Samson Dauda has an intense and methodical training regiment that’s helped build up his body. Each day, Dauda breaks his training into specific muscle groups and targets them with 3-5 exercises. All are done in high volume and consist of at least 5 sets.

Leg Workout

Leg Extension: 5 Sets 15-20 Reps

Seated Leg Curl: 5 Sets 15-20 Reps

Leg Press: 5 Sets 15-20 Reps

Smith Machine Squats: 5 Sets 15-20 Reps

Back Workout

Wide Grip Pulldown: 3-4 Sets 8-10 Reps(Includes drop set and 2-second holds on each rep.)

Cable Row: 3-4 Sets 8-10 Reps(2-seconds holds on each rep followed by 2 sets until failure.)

Rack Pulls: 3-4 Sets 8-10 Reps(Control weight on the way down during each rep.)

Narrow Grip Pulldown: 10 Reps & Super Set

Rope Pullovers: 10 Reps & Super Set

Arm Workout

Dauda has naturally large arms and focuses on every arm muscle using high-volume sets with slow and controlled reps. Below is seven exercises that Samson commonly does for his arm workouts.

Machine Preacher Curls

Unilateral Machine Preacher Curls

Rope Tricep Pulldowns

Crossbody Dumbbell Hammer Curls

Kneeling Close Grip Press on Seated Leg Curls Machine

Unilateral Cable Triceps Extension with D-handles

Barbell Shrugs

Shoulder Workout

Samson performs a series of shoulder exercises targeting the anterior, lateral, and posterior deltoid muscles. He focuses more on getting stimulus to these muscles in order to have more symmetry and shoulder flexibility.

Smith Machine Seated Overhead Press

Plate Lateral Raises

Bent Over Seated Dumbell Lateral Raises

Barbell Upright Rows

Reverse Peck Deck Flyes

Unilateral Reverse Grip Cable Front Raise

Chest Workout

High volume w/ multiple sets that Dauda generally does with three specific chest exercises.

Smith Machine Incline Bench Press

Machine Chest Press

Peck Deck Flyes

Samson Dauda’s Diet

The Nigerian lion follows a strict diet to achieve the body he now possesses. Here are some examples of Samson Dauda’s meal plans for the off-season and during his competition season.

Dauda credits his wife Marlenka for making his meals and keeping him on his diet.

Off-season Diet

Dauda’s off-season diet consists of six different meals per day. Here’s an example of what a day of eating looks like for Samson.

Meal 1

130 Grams of Rolled Oats

1 Scoop Hosstile ISO Grassfed Protein isolate

5 Eggs

1.5 Scoops of Hosstile Essential Amino Acids

Meal 2

400 Grams of Sweet Potato

200 Grams of Steak

Fruit Smoothie

Meal 3(Pre-workout Meal)

200 Grams of Pasta

200 Grams of Ground Beef

Mid Workout Shake

2 Scoops Hosstile ISO Grassfed Protein Isolate

Post Workout Shake

2 Scoops Hosstile ISO Grassfed Protein Isolate

Banana

Meal 4

2 Cups of White Rice

250 Grams of Chicken Breast

2 Scoops Hosstile ISO Grassfed Protein Isolate

Meal 5

200 Grams of Ground Beef

2 Cups of White Rice

Tomato Sauce

2 Scoops Hosstile ISO Grassfed Protein Isolate

Meal 6

200 Grams of Steak

2 Cups of White Rice

Cup of Yogurt

In-season Diet

Meal 1

90 Grams of Oatmeal

2 Scoops of Grassfed Whey Protein Isolate

5 Eggs

Meal 2

250 Grams of Sweet Potato

250 Grams of Steak

Supplements Before First Workout

Meal 3

1.5 Cups of Rice

250 Grams of Chicken Breast

Pre-workout Supplement Stack

1 Soop of BLOODSHOT Pump Pre-Workout Powder

1 Scoop of INTRA[R3] Intra-Workout Powder

1 Scoop of Beta-Alanine Powder

1 Scoop of Creatine Monohydrate Powder

1 Scoop of Glutamine Powder

1 Scoop Citrulline Powder

Post-workout Supplements

1 Scoop ISO Grassfed Whey Isolate

1 Scoop CDX Cluster Dextrin Carb Powder

Meal 4

1.5 Cups of Rice

250 Grams of Chicken Breast

Meal 5

1.5 Cups of Rice

250 Grams of Ground Beef

Meal 6

200 Grams of Salmon

How Tall is Samson Dauda?

Samson’s height is listed at 5 ft 11 in(180.34 cm).

How Old is Samson Dauda?

Samson’s official age is 31 years old.

What’s Next for Samson Dauda?

After winning the Arnold Classic and placing 6th in his first Olympia, many believe Samson Dauda is bodybuilding’s next star. He has great aesthetics, symmetry, and personality to be a future Mr. Olympia.

Don’t be surprised to hear more about the Nigerian Lion in the future. Dauda is on his way to becoming an international star