Sage Northcutt Willing To Fight YouTube Star In “Boxing Or MMA”

Sage Northcutt is serious about fighting YouTube star Logan Paul.

The UFC welterweight and lightweight competitor engaged in a Twitter exchange with Paul recently. Paul hosted a self-funded boxing event on YouTube opposite KSI.

Paul and KSI boxed in the main event to a majority draw. A rematch has been discussed for next year. In the meantime, Paul is capitalizing off the publicity and is interested in fighting in the UFC. He has a high school wrestling background that he believes would serve him well in the Octagon. Paul Tweeted out recently that he’s “excited” about potentially securing a UFC fight.

Despite several responses, Northcutt’s stood out the most because of the fight offer in place. The Texan suggested he’d be interested in fighting Paul inside the cage due to his growing starpower. Paul accepted the challenge and jokingly called him Sage “Northbutt.”

Northcutt was on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show recently to discuss his confrontation with Paul on Twitter. He admits that he’s open to fighting the YouTube star in either boxing or MMA (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“Any fighter fighting in the UFC would take the opportunity to take a fight against a YouTuber and stand to make several million dollars. “I’m not too big for him. I definitely don’t outweigh him. It would be a lot of fun. Either [boxing or MMA] is good for the sport. I know Logan Paul just had a boxing fight. “It takes a lot of courage just to step in a ring and do that. I think it’s a great opportunity for both of us.”

Faber Weighs In

UFC Hall of Famer and Northcutt’s coach, Urijah Faber, commented on the matter. He actually spoke to Paul about fighting Northcutt. The YouTube star is apparently game, presumably due to the cash involved: