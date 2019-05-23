Sage Northcutt Shares Update On His Recovery

Spread the word!













Sage Northcutt is still recovering from the damage that he suffered in his latest fight.

Northcutt faced off against Cosmo Alexandre in a welterweight bout at the ONE: Enter The Dragon event earlier this month at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Alexandre destroyed Northcutt in just 29 seconds with a first-round KO win that face-planted him. Obviously, the promotional debut under the ONE Championship banner for the former UFC star didn’t go according to plan.

As a result, he had to undergo a nine-hour surgery in Singapore to repair eight facial fractures. On Wednesday, the prospect took to his official Instagram account where he shared an update on his recovery.

He did not reveal when he’d be released from the hospital or a potential timeline for his return to competition. He wrote the following:

“Still in the hospital recovering in Singapore getting better.. thanks for all the prayers!”

When his UFC contract was up, the rising prospect decided during his time as a free agent that it was best for him to sign with ONE instead of staying with the UFC. Northcutt made an appearance back in 2015 on the debut episode of Dana White’s “Lookin’ for a Fight” web series. He would later go 6-2 in the UFC.