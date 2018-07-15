Sage Northcutt Considering Weight Class Change After UFC Boise Win

Sage Northcutt is already considering moving to a different weight class even though he won his latest fight.

As seen in the co-main event of the main card of Saturday’s (July 15, 2018) UFC Boise (also known as UFC Fight Night 133) at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho, the rising prospect was able to secure a TKO win over over the always tough Zak Ottow.

Northcutt bulked up for this fight as it was contested at welterweight, which is not his normal weight class even though he’s fought at 170 pounds a few times during his tenure with the Las Vegas-based promotion but now he is already entertaining the idea of fighting at middleweight.

This fight didn’t go as originally planned for Northcutt as he had a tough first round once he got floored with a punch early in the fight and landed shots from top position but fear not fight fans, he claims that he is used to it as he would later say that it wasn’t worse than what he receives from former title contender Urijah Faber while training for his fights.

“Who knows?” Northcutt said backstage to MMAJunkie. “If you look at my brother, my brother’s like (6-foot-4), and he’s only 19 years old. So I hope I’m as tall as him. I might be 6-5. I could be 220, 230 pounds. I have no idea. My mom’s dad was 6-5. I could be fighting at 185 in the future. But first, 170.” “I’m at his gym all the time,” Northcutt said. “I’m learning the sequences, the techniques, everything. Now, fighting at my natural weight and grow into that weight class, it will be even better.”

Even though he came out on top, it was still a gamble for Northcutt to take this fight as he was riding a two fight winning streak while competing in the lightweight division and in his previous welterweight fights, it ended in him losing but as a result of having a full training camp home at Team Alpha Male under the learning tree of Faber, he knew at the end of the day that it was the right move.