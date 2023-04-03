Undefeated boxing standout Ryan Garcia had nothing, but praise for reigning UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Pereira shocked the world at UFC 281 in November, scoring a fifth-round knockout of Israel Adesanya to capture the 185-pound crown in just his fourth fight with the promotion. Holding three wins over ‘The Last Stylebender’ going back to their GLORY Kickboxing days, Adesanya will get one more opportunity to earn an ever-elusive win over the heavy-hitting Brazilian world champion at UFC 287 on April 8.

Appearing on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, Ryan Garcia heaped praise on Alex Pereira and shared his thoughts on the UFC champion’s skills, even noting some similarities between the two.

“That’s (Pereira vs. Adesanya) gonna be huge,” Garcia said. “You know what’s crazy though? I’ve never seen somebody throw a hook like me, but Pereira does throw a hook like me. He throws it where you don’t really use your legs too much. You just, ‘Whack!’ That guy, he’s scary. I don’t even think I would even wanna be near this man. He’s just a destroyer… He fights like a terminator. It’s weird, bro. That dude, he’s something else,” Garcia added (h/t MMA News).

Alex Pereira jabs to head, chest, and body to pin Adesanya against the fence, then hooks off his jab to punish escapes. pic.twitter.com/d2qBRa4vPJ — Miguel Class (@MigClass) February 24, 2023

Ryan Garcia Looks to Hand Gervonta Davis His First Career Loss

While Alex Pereria will be looking to replicate the results of his UFC 281 showdown with Israel Adesanya, Ryan Garcia hopes to hand knockout artist Gervonta Davis the first loss of his professional boxing career. Garcia, 23-0, last stepped inside the squared Circle in July, delivering a sixth-round knockout against Javier Fortuna. He’ll look to make it 24-straight, but that will be no easy task when he meets Davis who walks into the bout with an undefeated record of 28-0, and 26 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Davis has only had one fight go the distance in the last eight years.

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis goes down on April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will be competed at a 136-pound catchweight with a 10-pound hydration limit following weigh-ins.