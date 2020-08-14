The addition of Corey Anderson to Bellator’s roster after his departure from the UFC has raised many questions regarding who he should face in his debut for the organization.

Bellator Light-Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader who is set to face Vadim Nemkov to defend his title has shared that he would be willing to take a fight against Anderson for his debut.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Bader said he see’s Anderson as a future title contender possibly after his next victory.

“Yeah, I was happy for Corey, I’ve trained with him before. It’s a great pickup for Bellator you know, 205-pound division needs some talent and he brings, you know he’s a top-five guy in the world you know,” said Bader.

“That’s a huge pickup and a couple guys I was looking at 205 you know one being Machida after this fight and Corey Anderson is right there too, so I assume they’ll fight and then potentially be next in line for a title so I look forward to that matchup.”

After being asked if he needed a win to earn the title shot Bader said that it does not really matter.

“You know it doesn’t really matter, I stepped in and had a title fight first fight, you know because my opponent got hurt so I got to step right into the title and he’s deserving so I wouldn’t mind that at all.”

When speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Anderson was asked if he though a matchup against Bader would be the right first fight for him at Bellator.

“I mean it could be. If it is if it’s Ryan Bader or if it’s the kid that he’s fighting. If it is the winner of that I’m with it, if its Phil Davis I’m with it, if it’s Lyoto Machida I’m with it.” Said Anderson.