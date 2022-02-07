Media streaming platform, Rumble, has made a written offer to UFC color commentator, comedian, and podcaster, Joe Rogan to take his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience to their platform exclusively, offering the host a contract worth $100 million over a period of four years.

Rogan, who penned an exclusive deal with Rumble’s rival platform, Spotify back in May 2020 worth a reported $100 million, has received major criticism over the course of the last number of weeks, including accusations that his podcast was promoting and sharing “dangerous misinformation” regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination.



And last week, a video compilation showed no less than 23 separate instances in which Rogan had used the n-word both on his podcast, and during comedy sets, leading to mass outrage, and a video from Rogan who addressed the issue, maintaining he had “f*cked up”, but also explaining how many of the clips involved in the video had been taken out of context.

In response to the outrage, Spotify chief executive, Daniel Ek released a statement addressing Rogan’s comments and the accusations levelled at his podcast, commending Rogan’s words, but insisted the believed silencing Rogan at this time was not the right answer.



“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek said in the note. “And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

However, Rogan has since received an offer from Rumble CEO, Chris Pavloski, who claimed that platform stood with him, and offered him an exclusive contract worth $100 million over the course of four years, promising “no censorship”.

“Dear Joe (Rogan), We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation,” Pavlovski’s post read on Twitter. “So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit. Sincerely, Chris Pavloski, CEO.”

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski… pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

